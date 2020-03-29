DVD Talk Forum

Movies that use SPIRIT IN THE SKY on the soundtrack

   
Movies that use SPIRIT IN THE SKY on the soundtrack
So just based on my general movie watching, I have a theory that Norman Greenbaum's "Spirit in the Sky" is the most used pop song on movie soundtracks.

I was just watching Sunshine Cleaning tonight for the first time, and there it was!

Also, Miami Blues and Suicide Squad, to name two more.


Everybody with extra free time on their hands can list some more.
Re: Movies that use SPIRIT IN THE SKY on the soundtrack
List:https://m.imdb.com/name/nm1178546/fi...?ref_=m_nmfm_1
Re: Movies that use SPIRIT IN THE SKY on the soundtrack
Have to admit, this is the strangest thread Ive seen in some time.

Saw this on the webs. Edit: Dex bringing it in as he posted it.

Spirit In The Sky | Norman Greenbaum


Re: Movies that use SPIRIT IN THE SKY on the soundtrack
Well that became no fun fast.
