Movies that use SPIRIT IN THE SKY on the soundtrack
Movies that use SPIRIT IN THE SKY on the soundtrack
So just based on my general movie watching, I have a theory that Norman Greenbaum's "Spirit in the Sky" is the most used pop song on movie soundtracks.
I was just watching Sunshine Cleaning tonight for the first time, and there it was!
Also, Miami Blues and Suicide Squad, to name two more.
Everybody with extra free time on their hands can list some more.
Have to admit, this is the strangest thread Ive seen in some time.
Saw this on the webs. Edit: Dex bringing it in as he posted it.
Spirit In The Sky | Norman Greenbaum
