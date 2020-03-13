DVD Talk Forum

Big Time Adolescence (2020, D: Orley) S: Pete Davidson, Griffin Gluck

Big Time Adolescence (2020, D: Orley) S: Pete Davidson, Griffin Gluck

   
Old 03-13-20, 12:15 PM
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 30,261
Received 153 Likes on 114 Posts
Big Time Adolescence (2020, D: Orley) S: Pete Davidson, Griffin Gluck



A suburban teenager comes of age under the destructive guidance of his best friend, an aimless college dropout. In Select Theaters on March 13 and On Hulu March 20.

A Hulu Original Film starring Pete Davidson, Griffin Gluck, Sydney Sweeney, Colson Baker, and Jon Cryer.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3824648
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/big_time_adolescence
