Emma (2020)
I wasn't able to find an official (or any) thread for this movie.
I saw it yesterday and did not think it was very good. I had trouble following parts of it and afterwards had to have my wife explain some of the characters actions (my wife recently watched the mini-series).
Re: Emma (2020)
Like Little Women last year there have been so many relatively recent versions of this story that I didn't think we needed another one. Unlike Little Women, that opinion didn't change after I saw it. Of the five versions from the last 25 years I would probably rank this one fifth, though it has been a while since I've seen the Paltrow version. It certainly doesn't hold a candle to the Romala Garai/Jonny Lee Miller version from 2009 or even Clueless.
