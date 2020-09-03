Re: Emma (2020)

Like Little Women last year there have been so many relatively recent versions of this story that I didn't think we needed another one. Unlike Little Women, that opinion didn't change after I saw it. Of the five versions from the last 25 years I would probably rank this one fifth, though it has been a while since I've seen the Paltrow version. It certainly doesn't hold a candle to the Romala Garai/Jonny Lee Miller version from 2009 or even Clueless.