Greyhound (2020, D: Schneider) - S: Tom Hanks




The only thing more dangerous than the front lines was the fight to get there. Screenplay by Tom Hanks inspired by actual events, Greyhound comes to theaters June 12.

In the early days of WWII, an international convoy of 37 Allied ships, led by captain Ernest Krause (Tom Hanks) in his first command of a U.S. destroyer, crosses the treacherous North Atlantic while hotly pursued by wolf packs of Nazi U-boats.

Directed by: Aaron Schneider

Screenplay by: Tom Hanks

Based on the novel
“The Good Shepherd” by: C.S. Forester

Produced by: Gary Goetzman

Cast: Tom Hanks
Stephen Graham
Rob Morgan
and Elisabeth Shue
Interesting, but I can't tell if this will be another Midway/U-571, or something actually good.
Sounds interesting. I know Hanks is a big WWII buff so I look forward to seeing a WWII screenplay from him.

Never heard of the director. IMDB shows a pretty lean directing filmography so who knows how this will turn out.
Re: Greyhound (2020, D: Schneider) - S: Tom Hanks
I thought since he's played a boat captain, a train conductor and a pilot, this was a movie about a bus driver....
Re: Greyhound (2020, D: Schneider) - S: Tom Hanks
His film Get Low was good.
Re: Greyhound (2020, D: Schneider) - S: Tom Hanks
Thats the only film of his that I recognized. Havent seen Get Low yet though.
