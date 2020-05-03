DVD Talk Forum

Sorry We Missed You (2020, D: Ken Loach)

Sorry We Missed You (2020, D: Ken Loach)

   
03-05-20, 08:07 AM
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 30,044
Received 123 Likes on 94 Posts
Sorry We Missed You (2020, D: Ken Loach)




From director Ken Loach, writer Paul Laverty and the award-winning team behind I, DANIEL BLAKE, comes SORRY WE MISSED YOU - a powerful exploration of the contemporary world of work, the gig economy and the challenges faced by one family trying to hold it all together.

Directed by: Ken Loach
Written by: Paul Laverty
Starring: Kris Hitchen, Debbie Honeywood, Rhys Stone, Katie Proctor
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt8359816

Currently 87% on RT: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/sorry_we_missed_you
