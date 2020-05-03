Sorry We Missed You (2020, D: Ken Loach)

Quote:

From director Ken Loach, writer Paul Laverty and the award-winning team behind I, DANIEL BLAKE, comes SORRY WE MISSED YOU - a powerful exploration of the contemporary world of work, the gig economy and the challenges faced by one family trying to hold it all together.



Directed by: Ken Loach

Written by: Paul Laverty

Starring: Kris Hitchen, Debbie Honeywood, Rhys Stone, Katie Proctor