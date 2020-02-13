DVD Talk Forum

The Personal History of David Copperfield (2020, D: Iannucci) S: Dev Patel

The Personal History of David Copperfield (2020, D: Iannucci) S: Dev Patel

   
02-13-20, 12:39 PM
The Personal History of David Copperfield (2020, D: Iannucci) S: Dev Patel


THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD re-imagines Charles Dickens’ classic ode to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of its award-winning filmmakers— giving the Dickensian tale new life for a cosmopolitan age with a diverse ensemble cast of stage and screen actors from across the world. Emmy® winners and Oscar® nominees Armando Iannucci (IN THE LOOP, THE DEATH OF STALIN, HBO’S Veep) and Simon Blackwell (IN THE LOOP, HBO’S Succession) lend their wry, yet heart-filled storytelling style to revisiting Dickens’ iconic hero on his quirky journey from impoverished orphan to burgeoning writer in Victorian England.

Cast includes: Dev Patel, Peter Capaldi, Morfydd Clark, Daisy May Cooper, Rosalind Eleazar, Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton, Ben Whishaw, Benedict Wong, Gwendoline Christie, and Paul Whitehouse.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6439020/

Opens in May. Reviews are strong: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the...id_copperfield

You can see the new Searchlight logo in action in the trailer!
02-13-20, 12:53 PM
Re: The Personal History of David Copperfield (2020, D: Iannucci) S: Dev Patel
I look forward to seeing how he does his magic tricks.
