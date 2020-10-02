What would have been River Phoenix's ceiling?
What would have been River Phoenix's ceiling?
Curious what career he would have had had he lived...
any movies you think he would've been cast in?
how many Oscars if any...
would he have been a Hollywood recluse?
do you feel any current actors benefitted from his death, meaning they would've competed for the same roles.... perhaps Brad Pitt? or Leo?
Re: What would have been River Phoenix's ceiling?
I would imagine it would've been similar to the early days of Johnny Depp. And then he probably would've gotten sick of it all and become a recluse.
I also wonder if, had he not died, Joaquin would've committed to acting as much as he did.
