DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

What would have been River Phoenix's ceiling?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

What would have been River Phoenix's ceiling?

   
Old 02-10-20, 07:30 AM
  #1  
TGM
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
TGM's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Massachusetts
Posts: 15,865
Received 19 Likes on 15 Posts
What would have been River Phoenix's ceiling?
Curious what career he would have had had he lived...

any movies you think he would've been cast in?

how many Oscars if any...

would he have been a Hollywood recluse?

do you feel any current actors benefitted from his death, meaning they would've competed for the same roles.... perhaps Brad Pitt? or Leo?
TGM is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-10-20, 07:47 AM
  #2  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 29,694
Received 82 Likes on 61 Posts
Re: What would have been River Phoenix's ceiling?
I would imagine it would've been similar to the early days of Johnny Depp. And then he probably would've gotten sick of it all and become a recluse.
I also wonder if, had he not died, Joaquin would've committed to acting as much as he did.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Thor: Love and Thunder (2021, D: Waititi) - News, Cast, Rumors

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.