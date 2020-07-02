Monster Mash (D: Stawski) - musical
#1
Monster Mash (D: Stawski) - musical
EXCLUSIVE: Universal Pictures has hatched Monster Mash, an original musical film for Matt Stawski to direct, with Will Widger writing the script. Temple Hill Entertainments Marty Bowen is producing.
The idea is being kept close the vest, but it was hatched by Stawski to make his feature directing debut. He is a Grammy nominated music video director who directed Side Effects for Awesomeness TV. Widgers work includes Damned for Legendary and, Magic The Gathering and Lumberjanes, both for Fox.
John Fischer is spearheading for Temple Hill and he will be exec producer with Stawski. Universals Senior Vice President of Production Jeyun Munford and Creative Executive Tony Ducret will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.
Stawski is represented by Gersh, Writ Large and Weintraub Tobin; Widger by Kaplan/Perrone and Morris Yorn Barnes.
The idea is being kept close the vest, but it was hatched by Stawski to make his feature directing debut. He is a Grammy nominated music video director who directed Side Effects for Awesomeness TV. Widgers work includes Damned for Legendary and, Magic The Gathering and Lumberjanes, both for Fox.
John Fischer is spearheading for Temple Hill and he will be exec producer with Stawski. Universals Senior Vice President of Production Jeyun Munford and Creative Executive Tony Ducret will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.
Stawski is represented by Gersh, Writ Large and Weintraub Tobin; Widger by Kaplan/Perrone and Morris Yorn Barnes.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off