Monster Mash (D: Stawski) - musical

Movie Talk

Monster Mash (D: Stawski) - musical

   
02-07-20
Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2008
Monster Mash (D: Stawski) - musical
EXCLUSIVE: Universal Pictures has hatched Monster Mash, an original musical film for Matt Stawski to direct, with Will Widger writing the script. Temple Hill Entertainments Marty Bowen is producing.

The idea is being kept close the vest, but it was hatched by Stawski to make his feature directing debut. He is a Grammy nominated music video director who directed Side Effects for Awesomeness TV. Widgers work includes Damned for Legendary and, Magic The Gathering and Lumberjanes, both for Fox.

John Fischer is spearheading for Temple Hill and he will be exec producer with Stawski. Universals Senior Vice President of Production Jeyun Munford and Creative Executive Tony Ducret will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Stawski is represented by Gersh, Writ Large and Weintraub Tobin; Widger by Kaplan/Perrone and Morris Yorn Barnes.
https://deadline.com/2020/02/monster...ng-1202854172/
