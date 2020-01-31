DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Boss Level (2020, D: Carnahan) S: Frank Grillo, Mel Gibson, Naomi Watts

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Boss Level (2020, D: Carnahan) S: Frank Grillo, Mel Gibson, Naomi Watts

   
Old 01-31-20, 02:06 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 29,528
Received 68 Likes on 54 Posts
Boss Level (2020, D: Carnahan) S: Frank Grillo, Mel Gibson, Naomi Watts






Trapped in a time loop that constantly repeats the day of his murder, former special forces agent Roy Pulver (Frank Grillo) uncovers clues about a secret government project that could unlock the mystery behind his untimely death. In a race against the clock, Pulver must hunt down Colonel Ventor (Mel Gibson), the powerful head of the government program, while outrunning skilled ruthless assassins determined to keep him from the truth in order to break out of the loop, save his family and live once again for tomorrow.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7638348

As a longtime fan of Joe Carnahan, I’m very happy to be able to share the World Premiere of the first images from his upcoming sci-fi action thriller Boss Level. The film stars Frank Grillo as a retired special forces soldier that gets stuck in a time loop on the day of his death. As he keeps repeating the day, he’s forced to battle various assassins while also trying to figure out what’s going on. The film also stars Mel Gibson, Naomi Watts, Michelle Yeoh, Annabelle Wallis, Ken Jeong and former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

I got to see an early screening and am happy to report the film kicks all kind of ass. Carnahan and Grillo have crafted their version of Groundhog Day and Edge of Tomorrow that’s loaded with crazy characters, over-the-top violence, and inventive action set pieces.

Finally, while Boss Level will be released later this year around the world…if you’re in Los Angeles in the middle of February, perhaps you might be able to see it a little sooner.
https://collider.com/boss-level-imag...lo-mel-gibson/
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-31-20, 02:22 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
d2cheer's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 1999
Posts: 9,771
Received 6 Likes on 3 Posts
Re: Boss Level (2020, D: Carnahan) S: Frank Grillo, Mel Gibson, Naomi Watts
I would watch that.
d2cheer is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-31-20, 02:24 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 39,341
Received 21 Likes on 17 Posts
Re: Boss Level (2020, D: Carnahan) S: Frank Grillo, Mel Gibson, Naomi Watts
Sounds like Source Code with more action
RichC2 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
The Adam Sandler / Happy Madison / Netflix Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.