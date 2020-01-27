DVD Talk Forum

The Thing -- Blumhouse remake based on Frozen Hell

The Thing -- Blumhouse remake based on Frozen Hell

   
01-27-20, 06:21 PM
The Thing -- Blumhouse remake based on Frozen Hell
As most are aware, John Carpenters The Thing and the film that preceded it, 1951s The Thing from Another World, were both adaptations of the novella Who Goes There?, penned by John W. Campbell Jr. It was first published in the August 1938 issue of Astounding Science Fiction, and an expanded, never-before-seen version was recently unearthed.

Back in 2018, John Betancourt announced the discovery of a novel-length version of the classic novella, and he took to Kickstarter to fund the release of the novel, titled Frozen Hell.

Betancourt explained, In 1938, acclaimed science fiction author John W. Campbell published the novella Who Goes There?, about a team of scientists in Antarctica who discover and are terrorized by a monstrous, shape-shifting alien entity. The story would later be adapted into John Carpenters iconic movie The Thing (following an earlier film adaptation in 1951). The published novella was actually an abridged version of Campbells original story, called Frozen Hell, which had to be shortened for publication. The Frozen Hell manuscript remained unknown and unpublished for decades, and it was only recently rediscovered.

Frozen Hell expands the Thing story dramatically, giving vital backstory and context to an already incredible tale.

This week, Betancourt has provided an incredibly exciting update on the fully-funded project, announcing that Blumhouse and Universal Studios are adapting Frozen Hell!

The movie will be from Universal and Blumhouse. Everyone is super excited about it, and its being fast-tracked, Betancourt explains, expanding upon an announcement that was actually first made by producer Alan Donnes over on Facebook this past Friday.

Donnes wrote, Its OFFICIAL! I received my signed contract and first check! I am Executive Producing a remake of THE THING but with additional chapters of John Campbells groundbreaking novel, Frozen Hell, that had been lost for decades. Now, for the first time ever, Campbells full vision will be realized on the big screen. The new film will include the very best of RKOs THE THING FROM ANOTHER WORLD, John Carpenters classic THE THING and both books, Frozen Hell and Who Goes There?

Just to be sure, we did some of our own digging and our sources have confirmed that all of this is true. And of course, well continue to update on the project as we learn more.
https://bloody-disgusting.com/movie/...riginal-novel/
Re: The Thing -- Blumhouse remake based on Frozen Hell
Ugh.
