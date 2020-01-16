DVD Talk Forum

Stargirl (2020, D: Julia Hart) -- Disney+

Stargirl (2020, D: Julia Hart) -- Disney+




“Stargirl” premieres March 13, streaming only on Disney+.

“Stargirl” from Disney+ is a tender and offbeat coming-of-age story based on the critically-acclaimed, New York Times’ best-selling young adult novel about an unassuming high schooler who finds himself inexplicably drawn to the free-spirited new girl, whose unconventional ways change how they see themselves…and their world.

Grace VanderWaal as Susan "Stargirl" Caraway
Graham Verchere as Leo Borlock
Giancarlo Esposito as Archie Brubaker
Karan Brar as Kevin, Leo's best friend
Darby Stanchfield as Gloria Borlock
Maximiliano Hernández as Mr. Rabineau
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt4858674

Not to be confused with the DC character / upcoming CW show.

This is from the director of Miss Stevens and Fast Color.
Looks pretty good. Good movie for young people.

Lemme guess, she isn’t really there. She’s a figment if his mind that allows him to come out of his shell.
