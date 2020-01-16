Stargirl (2020, D: Julia Hart) -- Disney+

Quote:

“Stargirl” premieres March 13, streaming only on Disney+.



“Stargirl” from Disney+ is a tender and offbeat coming-of-age story based on the critically-acclaimed, New York Times’ best-selling young adult novel about an unassuming high schooler who finds himself inexplicably drawn to the free-spirited new girl, whose unconventional ways change how they see themselves…and their world.



Grace VanderWaal as Susan "Stargirl" Caraway

Graham Verchere as Leo Borlock

Giancarlo Esposito as Archie Brubaker

Karan Brar as Kevin, Leo's best friend

Darby Stanchfield as Gloria Borlock

Maximiliano Hernández as Mr. Rabineau