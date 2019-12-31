Movies where opening scene differs from rest of movie
Movies where opening scene differs from rest of movie
Went to see Uncut Gems and when the opening scene played, I began to think I might have gone into the wrong theater. The scene does have a connection to the rest of the movie, but none of the characters in the opening sequence play any part in the rest of the movie.
Can you think of any other movies where the opening scene seems to promise a completely different movie from the one we actually get?
2001 comes to mind with the apes opening. Vox Lux features the main character in the opening scene, but the tone and subject matter of the scene is completely different from what happens in the rest of the movie.
Re: Movies where opening scene differs from rest of movie
I thought of another one: Magnolia.
Also, I just realized you could probably include a lot of horror movies since many of them intentionally start out as all nice and pleasant, though we expect that of them because we know that it's just a setup for the horror to come. So maybe this thread should just be devoted to non-horror titles.
