DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Your worst or most disappointing movies of 2019

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Your worst or most disappointing movies of 2019

   
Old 12-31-19, 01:00 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 56,680
Received 4 Likes on 3 Posts
Your worst or most disappointing movies of 2019
I don't want to make this an all trashing thread for movies you thought sucked this year. That won't lead to much productive talk. So you can talk about movies that disappointed you as well as you were hoping for good things. Maybe the trailer looked really good to you, but after watching it, it didn't really work for you.



Mine are as follows

Worst:
Black Christmas - I fucking hated this movie.
Captive State - Prime example of how to make an Alien invasion movie boring.
Pet Semetary - Terrible remake
21 Bridges - This is both worst and disappointing.
Countdown - I really hated this movie.
Replicas
Serenity


Disappointing:
Glass
What Men Want
Dragged Across Concrete
Hellboy
The Secret Life of Pets 2
MIB: International
Rambo: Last Blood
Gemini Man
It: Chapter 2
The Aftermath
Last edited by DJariya; 12-31-19 at 01:06 AM.
DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.