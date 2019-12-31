Your worst or most disappointing movies of 2019

I don't want to make this an all trashing thread for movies you thought sucked this year. That won't lead to much productive talk. So you can talk about movies that disappointed you as well as you were hoping for good things. Maybe the trailer looked really good to you, but after watching it, it didn't really work for you.







Mine are as follows



Worst:

Black Christmas - I fucking hated this movie.

Captive State - Prime example of how to make an Alien invasion movie boring.

Pet Semetary - Terrible remake

21 Bridges - This is both worst and disappointing.

Countdown - I really hated this movie.

Replicas

Serenity





Disappointing:

Glass

What Men Want

Dragged Across Concrete

Hellboy

The Secret Life of Pets 2

MIB: International

Rambo: Last Blood

Gemini Man

It: Chapter 2

The Aftermath