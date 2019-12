2020 Theatrical Release List

Here's the past threads:03 – The Grudge10 – The Informer10 – Like a Boss10 – Underwater10 – Les Miserables (Limited)10 – Three Christs (Limited)17 – Bad Boys For Life17 – Dolittle24 – The Gentlemen24 – Run24 - The Turning24 – Colour Out of Space (Limited)24 – The Last Full Measure (Limited)31 – Gretel and Hansel31 - The Rhythm Section31 – The Assistant (Limited)31 – The Traitor (Limited)07 – Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)07 – And Then We Danced (Limited)07 – Come to Daddy (Limited)07 – The Lodge (Limited)14 – Fantasy Island14 – The Photograph14 – Sonic the Hedgehog14 – After Midnight (Limited)14 – Buffaloed (Limited)14 – Downhill (Limited)14 – VFW (Limited)21 – Brahms: The Boy II21 – The Call of the Wild21 – Emma (Limited)28 – The Invisible Man28 – Burden (Limited)28 – Wendy (Limited)28 – The Whistlers (Limited)06 – Pixar's Onward06 – The Way Back06 – First Cow (Limited)13 – Bloodshot13 – I Still Believe13 – My Spy20 – A Quiet Place: Part II20 – The Climb (Limited)20 – The Truth (Limited)27 – Mulan27 – Saint Maud (Limited)03 – Fatherhood03 – The Lovebirds03 – The New Mutants03 – Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway10 – No Time To Die17 – Monster Problems17 – Trolls World Tour17 – Antlers (Limited)17 – Charm City Kings (Limited)17 – Promising Young Woman (Limited)24 – Antebellum24 – Bad Trip01 – Black Widow08 – Greyhound08 – Legally Blonde 308 – Covers (Limited)15 – New Saw Movie15 – Scoob!15 – The Woman in the Window22 – Fast & Furious 922 – The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run29 – Artemis Fowl05 – Wonder Woman 198412 – Candyman19 – Pixar's Soul26 – In the Heights26 – Top Gun: Maverick03 – Free Guy03 – Minions: The Rise of Gru10 – Ghostbusters: Afterlife10 – The Purge 517 – Bob's Burgers17 – Tenet24 – Jungle Cruise31 – Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar31 – Morbius07 – Empty Man07 – Infinite14 – Escape Room 214 – Malignant14 – The One and Only Ivan21 – Bill & Ted Face the Music28 – Spell04 – Monster Hunter11 – The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It18 – The King's Man18 – Without Remorse25 – Last Night in Soho25 – The Many Saints of Newark25 – Praise This02 – Bios09 – Death on the Nile09 – Fatale09 – Respect09 – The Witches16 – G.I.Joe: Ever Vigilant16 – Halloween Kills23 – Everybody's Talking About Jamie06 – The Eternals06 – Stillwater (Limited)13 – Red Notice20 – Godzilla vs Kong20 – Happiest Season25 – King Richard25 – Raya and the Last Dragon11 – Samaritan18 – Coming 2 America18 - Dune18 – Uncharted18 – West Side Story23 – The Croods 223 – Tom and Jerry25 – News of the World25 – The Tomorrow War25 – The Last Duel (Limited)