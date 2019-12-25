2020 Theatrical Release List

2020 Theatrical Releases

If a mod would kindly de-sticky the 2019 list, and sticky this thread, it would be greatly appreciated.Here's the past threads:03  The Grudge10  The Informer10  Like a Boss10  Underwater10  Les Miserables (Limited)10  Three Christs (Limited)17  Bad Boys For Life17  Dolittle24  The Gentlemen24  Run24 - The Turning24  Colour Out of Space (Limited)24  The Last Full Measure (Limited)31  Gretel and Hansel31 - The Rhythm Section31  The Assistant (Limited)31  The Traitor (Limited)07  Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)07  And Then We Danced (Limited)07  Come to Daddy (Limited)07  The Lodge (Limited)14  Fantasy Island14  The Photograph14  Sonic the Hedgehog14  After Midnight (Limited)14  Buffaloed (Limited)14  Downhill (Limited)14  VFW (Limited)21  Brahms: The Boy II21  The Call of the Wild21  Emma (Limited)28  The Invisible Man28  Burden (Limited)28  Wendy (Limited)28  The Whistlers (Limited)06  Pixars Onward06  The Way Back06  First Cow (Limited)13  Bloodshot13  I Still Believe13  My Spy20  A Quiet Place: Part II20  The Climb (Limited)20  The Truth (Limited)27  Mulan27  Saint Maud (Limited)03  Fatherhood03  The Lovebirds03  The New Mutants03  Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway10  No Time To Die17  Monster Problems17  Trolls World Tour17  Antlers (Limited)17  Charm City Kings (Limited)17  Promising Young Woman (Limited)24  Antebellum24  Bad Trip01  Black Widow08  Greyhound08  Legally Blonde 308  Covers (Limited)15  New Saw Movie15  Scoob!15  The Woman in the Window22  Fast & Furious 922  The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run29  Artemis Fowl05  Wonder Woman 198412  Candyman19  Pixars Soul26  In the Heights26  Top Gun: Maverick03  Free Guy03  Minions: The Rise of Gru10  Ghostbusters: Afterlife10  The Purge 517  Bobs Burgers17  Tenet24  Jungle Cruise31  Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar31  Morbius07  Empty Man07  Infinite14  Escape Room 214  Malignant14  The One and Only Ivan21  Bill & Ted Face the Music28  Spell04  Monster Hunter11  The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It18  The Kings Man18  Without Remorse25  Last Night in Soho25  The Many Saints of Newark25  Praise This02  Bios09  Death on the Nile09  Fatale09  Respect09  The Witches16  G.I.Joe: Ever Vigilant16  Halloween Kills23  Everybodys Talking About Jamie06  The Eternals06  Stillwater (Limited)13  Red Notice20  Godzilla vs Kong20  Happiest Season25  King Richard25  Raya and the Last Dragon11  Samaritan18  Coming 2 America18 - Dune18  Uncharted18  West Side Story23  The Croods 223  Tom and Jerry25  News of the World25  The Tomorrow War25  The Last Duel (Limited)