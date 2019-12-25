2020 Theatrical Release List
2020 Theatrical Release List
If a mod would kindly de-sticky the 2019 list, and sticky this thread, it would be greatly appreciated.
Here's the past threads:
2016 Theatrical Release List
2017 Theatrical Release List
2018 Theatrical Release List
2019 Theatrical Release List
2020 Theatrical Releases
JANUARY
03 The Grudge
10 The Informer
10 Like a Boss
10 Underwater
10 Les Miserables (Limited)
10 Three Christs (Limited)
17 Bad Boys For Life
17 Dolittle
24 The Gentlemen
24 Run
24 - The Turning
24 Colour Out of Space (Limited)
24 The Last Full Measure (Limited)
31 Gretel and Hansel
31 - The Rhythm Section
31 The Assistant (Limited)
31 The Traitor (Limited)
FEBRUARY
07 Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
07 And Then We Danced (Limited)
07 Come to Daddy (Limited)
07 The Lodge (Limited)
14 Fantasy Island
14 The Photograph
14 Sonic the Hedgehog
14 After Midnight (Limited)
14 Buffaloed (Limited)
14 Downhill (Limited)
14 VFW (Limited)
21 Brahms: The Boy II
21 The Call of the Wild
21 Emma (Limited)
28 The Invisible Man
28 Burden (Limited)
28 Wendy (Limited)
28 The Whistlers (Limited)
MARCH
06 Pixars Onward
06 The Way Back
06 First Cow (Limited)
13 Bloodshot
13 I Still Believe
13 My Spy
20 A Quiet Place: Part II
20 The Climb (Limited)
20 The Truth (Limited)
27 Mulan
27 Saint Maud (Limited)
APRIL
03 Fatherhood
03 The Lovebirds
03 The New Mutants
03 Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
10 No Time To Die
17 Monster Problems
17 Trolls World Tour
17 Antlers (Limited)
17 Charm City Kings (Limited)
17 Promising Young Woman (Limited)
24 Antebellum
24 Bad Trip
MAY
01 Black Widow
08 Greyhound
08 Legally Blonde 3
08 Covers (Limited)
15 New Saw Movie
15 Scoob!
15 The Woman in the Window
22 Fast & Furious 9
22 The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run
29 Artemis Fowl
JUNE
05 Wonder Woman 1984
12 Candyman
19 Pixars Soul
26 In the Heights
26 Top Gun: Maverick
JULY
03 Free Guy
03 Minions: The Rise of Gru
10 Ghostbusters: Afterlife
10 The Purge 5
17 Bobs Burgers
17 Tenet
24 Jungle Cruise
31 Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar
31 Morbius
AUGUST
07 Empty Man
07 Infinite
14 Escape Room 2
14 Malignant
14 The One and Only Ivan
21 Bill & Ted Face the Music
28 Spell
SEPTEMBER
04 Monster Hunter
11 The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
18 The Kings Man
18 Without Remorse
25 Last Night in Soho
25 The Many Saints of Newark
25 Praise This
OCTOBER
02 Bios
09 Death on the Nile
09 Fatale
09 Respect
09 The Witches
16 G.I.Joe: Ever Vigilant
16 Halloween Kills
23 Everybodys Talking About Jamie
NOVEMBER
06 The Eternals
06 Stillwater (Limited)
13 Red Notice
20 Godzilla vs Kong
20 Happiest Season
25 King Richard
25 Raya and the Last Dragon
DECEMBER
11 Samaritan
18 Coming 2 America
18 - Dune
18 Uncharted
18 West Side Story
23 The Croods 2
23 Tom and Jerry
25 News of the World
25 The Tomorrow War
25 The Last Duel (Limited)
