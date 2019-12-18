View Poll Results: What's the best superhero film of the past 20 years?
Black Panther
0
0%
Wonder Woman
0
0%
Logan
2
40.00%
Chronicle
0
0%
Spider-Man 2 (2004)
1
20.00%
Unbreakable
0
0%
Avengers: Endgame
0
0%
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
0
0%
Captain America: The Winter Soldier
0
0%
Drive
0
0%
Other (Tell us below!)
2
40.00%
Voters: 5. You may not vote on this poll
Facebook Poll: What's the best Superhero film of the 21st Century?
#1
Administrator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 605
Facebook Poll: What's the best Superhero film of the 21st Century?
This poll's a little different than just grabbing titles off of Rotten Tomatoes. Since the genre is fairly diverse, several films (for better or worse) have very vocal discussion about them, and the MCU's house style dominating the top of RT's rankings, I compiled this list myself (with a curveball or two ;-))
*The Dark Knight is not on here for reasons that will become apparent in about 2 weeks
*The Dark Knight is not on here for reasons that will become apparent in about 2 weeks
Last edited by IBJoel; 12-18-19 at 12:45 PM.
#4
Administrator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 605
Re: Facebook Poll: What's the best Superhero film of the 21st Century?
#6
Re: Facebook Poll: What's the best Superhero film of the 21st Century?
Okay ignoring The Dark Knight... my top 5 (since there are limited poll options just felt like naming a few)
1. Guardians of the Galaxy
2. Wonder Woman
3. Deadpool
4. Logan
5. X-Men: Days of Future Past
Honorable mention: Into the Spider-verse.
1. Guardians of the Galaxy
2. Wonder Woman
3. Deadpool
4. Logan
5. X-Men: Days of Future Past
Honorable mention: Into the Spider-verse.
#8
Re: Facebook Poll: What's the best Superhero film of the 21st Century?
Also, this is the first poll I've participated in or noticed (don't go on Facebook at all if it's on there).
#9
Administrator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 605
Re: Facebook Poll: What's the best Superhero film of the 21st Century?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off