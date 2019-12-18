DVD Talk Forum

View Poll Results: What's the best superhero film of the past 20 years?
Black Panther
0
0%
Wonder Woman
0
0%
Logan
2
40.00%
Chronicle
0
0%
Spider-Man 2 (2004)
1
20.00%
Unbreakable
0
0%
Avengers: Endgame
0
0%
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
0
0%
Captain America: The Winter Soldier
0
0%
Drive
0
0%
Other (Tell us below!)
2
40.00%
Voters: 5. You may not vote on this poll

Facebook Poll: What's the best Superhero film of the 21st Century?

   
Facebook Poll: What's the best Superhero film of the 21st Century?
This poll's a little different than just grabbing titles off of Rotten Tomatoes. Since the genre is fairly diverse, several films (for better or worse) have very vocal discussion about them, and the MCU's house style dominating the top of RT's rankings, I compiled this list myself (with a curveball or two ;-))

*The Dark Knight is not on here for reasons that will become apparent in about 2 weeks
Re: Facebook Poll: What's the best Superhero film of the 21st Century?
Other: The Dark Knight. Seriously, BvS was on there but not TDK???​​​​​​
Re: Facebook Poll: What's the best Superhero film of the 21st Century?
No Dark Knight? "Bad poll. Bad!"
Re: Facebook Poll: What's the best Superhero film of the 21st Century?
Originally Posted by Hokeyboy View Post
No Dark Knight? "Bad poll. Bad!"
Originally Posted by TheMovieman View Post
Other: The Dark Knight. Seriously, BvS was on there but not TDK???​​​​​​
The Dark Knight is not on here for reasons that will become apparent in a couple weeks (ie. it already won one of these polls).
Re: Facebook Poll: What's the best Superhero film of the 21st Century?
Other. Batman Begins gets my vote. Of the poll options maybe Logan or Captain America: The Winter Soldier.
Re: Facebook Poll: What's the best Superhero film of the 21st Century?
Okay ignoring The Dark Knight... my top 5 (since there are limited poll options just felt like naming a few)

1. Guardians of the Galaxy
2. Wonder Woman
3. Deadpool
4. Logan
5. X-Men: Days of Future Past

Honorable mention: Into the Spider-verse.
Re: Facebook Poll: What's the best Superhero film of the 21st Century?
No Incredibles?
Re: Facebook Poll: What's the best Superhero film of the 21st Century?
Originally Posted by IBJoel View Post
The Dark Knight is not on here for reasons that will become apparent in a couple weeks (ie. it already won one of these polls).
In that case, since TDK is not an option apparently, I guess Winter Soldier.

Also, this is the first poll I've participated in or noticed (don't go on Facebook at all if it's on there).
Re: Facebook Poll: What's the best Superhero film of the 21st Century?
Originally Posted by TheMovieman View Post
In that case, since TDK is not an option apparently, I guess Winter Soldier.

Also, this is the first poll I've participated in or noticed (don't go on Facebook at all if it's on there).
I use them to promote engagement to posts on our FB page and get more traffic to the site, but you don't have to use FB to participate, obviously. I will say that I've been posting one or more every week in this forum for nearly two months, now. Also please remember to actually cast your vote in the poll ;-)
Re: Facebook Poll: What's the best Superhero film of the 21st Century?
What, no Kamen Rider movies? There's at least two dozen of them in this century alone.








Re: Facebook Poll: What's the best Superhero film of the 21st Century?
Drive?
