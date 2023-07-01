Region Free DVD Player? Or Hack
Region Free DVD Player? Or Hack
Can anyone recommend a cheap DVD player that I can change region codes on? Years ago, there were cheap DVD players and by opening the tray and hitting some remote buttons, you would find a "Secret Menu" in which you could change the region code. Do those still exist? And if so, I'd love some recommendations and where to find them.
