Second Sight releases delayed again

Really like some of their releases, BUT seriously has anyone ever know a company that changes release dates as constantly as this company does! Really gets frustrating IMO! The Witch 6/20 no 7/25, no 8/5 here, Dog Soldiers..7/25 no 8/8 no 8/22,

Monster 8/8, no 8/15 to be continued Geez!!!

