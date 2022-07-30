DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > International DVD Talk
Reload this Page >

Second Sight releases delayed again

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
International DVD Talk Intl. DVDs, Region Free Players, RCE, Hong Kong DVDs & More

Second Sight releases delayed again

   
Old 07-30-22, 07:37 PM
  #1  
Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Dec 2021
Location: East Coast-Ct.-Fl.Varies Month-month
Posts: 51
Likes: 0
Received 4 Likes on 3 Posts
Second Sight releases delayed again
Really like some of their releases, BUT seriously has anyone ever know a company that changes release dates as constantly as this company does! Really gets frustrating IMO! The Witch6/20 no 7/25, no 8/5 here, Dog Soldiers..7/25no 8/8no 8/22,
Monster8/8, no 8/15to be continuedGeez!!!
smurrlock is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-30-22, 07:57 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
PhantomStranger's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: The Phantom Zone
Posts: 25,624
Received 485 Likes on 417 Posts
Re: Second Sight releases delayed again
I don't mind delays as long as the discs come out properly vetted.
PhantomStranger is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
International DVD Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.