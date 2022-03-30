? about Godfather 4k+BR uk limited ed.
? about Godfather 4k+BR uk limited ed.
It stated that one of the BR bonus discs in this set has the theatrical and DC of Godfather III , but only the 2hr.50 min. version is present w/ no option to choose 2hr.38 min. or 2hr. 42 min.version! so WHAT HAPPENED? Anyone who may have a UK set shed any info on why this is? thanks
