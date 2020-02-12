DVD Talk Forum

Fist of Legend Ritek DVD

12-02-20, 12:25 PM
Join Date: Dec 2020
Posts: 1
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Fist of Legend Ritek DVD
Hi,

I am probably not the first person asking about it, but I’m desperately looking for the extended Taiwanese cut of Fist of Legend released by Ritek.

Does anybody know where to find it? Or is someone willing to sell his/her copy.

I already own the excellent French DVD but always wanted to watch this extended cut.

Thank you in advance for any assistance and/or.advice.

P.
