Universal All Access Rewards Ending on June 30th, 2024

I received this email today:

Dear Valued Members,



We regret to inform you that the Universal All-Access Rewards Program will be closing on June 30th, 2024 with points redemption opportunities remaining open until July 31st, 2024. We want to express our heartfelt gratitude for your loyalty and enthusiastic participation in our rewards program, which has been centered around our shared love for movies.



As we wind down the program, we encourage you to redeem your accumulated points by exploring the new rewards for March.



Please note the following important dates and information regarding the program’s closure:



1. Last Day to Earn Points: The last day to earn points is June 30th, 2024. We encourage you to make any planned movie purchases by this date to maximize your Points earning potential.



2. Last Day to Redeem Points: The last day to redeem points is July 31st, 2024. We encourage you to redeem any outstanding rewards points accumulated by this date. Any points not redeemed by this date will be forfeited.



3. Redeeming Your Points: You can continue to redeem points for rewards until July 31st, 2024. In a special final gesture, we're excited to announce that the last batch of free movie rewards, available in early June, will be significantly larger than usual, providing an extensive selection for you to choose from. This is our way of saying thank you and ensuring you have ample opportunity to enjoy a wide array of movies, making the most of your accumulated points. Stay tuned for more details.



4. Customer Support: Our customer service team is here to assist you with any questions or concerns you may have about this change. Whether you need help with redeeming your points or have questions about your account, we’re here to ensure a smooth transition.



We understand this may be disappointing news, and we want to extend our sincerest appreciation for your engagement with the Universal All-Access Rewards Program. Your passion for movies has made this program a wonderful journey, and we’re excited about what the future holds for our community.



Please expect further communications over the next few months regarding the closure to ensure you are fully informed. Should you have any questions or require assistance, please reach out to our Customer Support Team.



Thank you for your understanding and continued support.



Best regards,

Universal All-Access Rewards Staff