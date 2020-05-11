Pizza Hut + Fanatics $19.99 Deal

Pizza Hut:

$19.99 for two 2-topping Medium Pizzas, one order breadsticks, one 2L soda... and

(a) You must order online or through the Pizza Hut app.

(b) You must be logged-in using your validated email address

(c) $50 Fanatics.com coupon will arrive at your email address within 24h

(d) Offer is apparently NOT available everywhere. Unknown expiration.

I was skeptical when I saw this on Facebook, but went ahead and gave it a shot. I received the $50 code within an hour or ordering. It's not $50 off a minimum order, it's fifty free bucks. The code cannot be stacked with other Fanatics codes, so you won't be able to get free shipping ($7.99), but with everything currently on sale (sale prices DO stack), the deal is solid. With the sale, I was able to get two long sleeve and one short sleeve shirt for under $9 total (shipping and tax included) just a few minutes ago.

Another way of looking at it, I spent $29 for three shirts (worth $78), and they threw in some crappy food. And if you like Pizza Hut, the pizza-pizza-sticks-soda deal seems pretty reasonable on its own.

Guys - I rarely do this, and considering it's a pizza deal for a crappy national chain (knowing my weight loss journey) it's even a rarer thing. But if this deal is available in your part of the world - like it is here in Indiana - it's worth considering