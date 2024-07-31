Why is playing UHD discs on a computer so DIFFICULT?

I got a new computer recently which is 4k-capable (meaning it puts out a real 4K signal to my TV, my older one was just 1080.) It doesn't have a disc drive built in but I bought an external 4k drive for it.



It plays regular DVDs and Blu-Rays fine, but it will NOT play 4K UHD discs. The drive can read them and I can open the folders to see the files, but it will not simply play the content on the computer. I bought a legit disc playback program Cyberlink and it gives a message on 4k discs that they are "not supported". Emailing the company says that 4k playback was disabled a while ago. I can't find any other software that will do it. The only hints I've gotten, including some on the Tech forum here, involve illegally defeating the encryption which isn't allowed to be discussed here so that's the only mention I'm going to make of that. I'm NOT trying to copy any discs or anything like that, I just want to be able to PLAY them normally and get screen captures off of them. (They don't seem to want anyone getting screen captures of regular Blu-Rays either, but that's another topic. Suffice it to say all the review sites do it and I don't think they'd be as effective without them, and those reviews are supposed to help SELL discs.)



When DVDs first came out, they used computer compatibility as one of its selling points. Now they don't want people to play them on a computer at all? While I would never seriously watch a movie on a computer, it's silly that they would now just make that nearly impossible.