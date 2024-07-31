Why is playing UHD discs on a computer so DIFFICULT?
#1
DVD Talk Reviewer & TOAT Winner
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: USA
Posts: 10,583
Received 353 Likes on 267 Posts
Why is playing UHD discs on a computer so DIFFICULT?
I got a new computer recently which is 4k-capable (meaning it puts out a real 4K signal to my TV, my older one was just 1080.) It doesn't have a disc drive built in but I bought an external 4k drive for it.
It plays regular DVDs and Blu-Rays fine, but it will NOT play 4K UHD discs. The drive can read them and I can open the folders to see the files, but it will not simply play the content on the computer. I bought a legit disc playback program Cyberlink and it gives a message on 4k discs that they are "not supported". Emailing the company says that 4k playback was disabled a while ago. I can't find any other software that will do it. The only hints I've gotten, including some on the Tech forum here, involve illegally defeating the encryption which isn't allowed to be discussed here so that's the only mention I'm going to make of that. I'm NOT trying to copy any discs or anything like that, I just want to be able to PLAY them normally and get screen captures off of them. (They don't seem to want anyone getting screen captures of regular Blu-Rays either, but that's another topic. Suffice it to say all the review sites do it and I don't think they'd be as effective without them, and those reviews are supposed to help SELL discs.)
When DVDs first came out, they used computer compatibility as one of its selling points. Now they don't want people to play them on a computer at all? While I would never seriously watch a movie on a computer, it's silly that they would now just make that nearly impossible.
It plays regular DVDs and Blu-Rays fine, but it will NOT play 4K UHD discs. The drive can read them and I can open the folders to see the files, but it will not simply play the content on the computer. I bought a legit disc playback program Cyberlink and it gives a message on 4k discs that they are "not supported". Emailing the company says that 4k playback was disabled a while ago. I can't find any other software that will do it. The only hints I've gotten, including some on the Tech forum here, involve illegally defeating the encryption which isn't allowed to be discussed here so that's the only mention I'm going to make of that. I'm NOT trying to copy any discs or anything like that, I just want to be able to PLAY them normally and get screen captures off of them. (They don't seem to want anyone getting screen captures of regular Blu-Rays either, but that's another topic. Suffice it to say all the review sites do it and I don't think they'd be as effective without them, and those reviews are supposed to help SELL discs.)
When DVDs first came out, they used computer compatibility as one of its selling points. Now they don't want people to play them on a computer at all? While I would never seriously watch a movie on a computer, it's silly that they would now just make that nearly impossible.
#2
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Beyond the Rim
Posts: 6,070
Received 584 Likes on 408 Posts
Re: Why is playing UHD discs on a computer so DIFFICULT?
I spent 5 minutes googling. Apparently the issue is no current CPUs have the required Intel SGX extension to enable playback. That's required for DRM. Last Intel series CPU that has it is the 10th gen. Blame copy protection.
The demand just wasn't there. Few computers came with regular blu-ray drives and now getting any type of optical drive in a computer is a niche market.
Cyberlink does need to stop advertising that PowerDVD will do playback of 4K.
The demand just wasn't there. Few computers came with regular blu-ray drives and now getting any type of optical drive in a computer is a niche market.
Cyberlink does need to stop advertising that PowerDVD will do playback of 4K.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off