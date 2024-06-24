New releases for the week of Monday, June 24th, 2024
- Beijing Watermelon (Limited Edition)
- Bottom Feeders (Limited Edition)
- Candice Candy / L'enlÃ¨vement Des Sabines (Limited Edition)
- Candice Candy / L'enlÃ¨vement Des Sabines (Standard Edition)
- Close Your Eyes (UK Import)
- Criminal Lovers (Les amants criminels)
- David "The Rock" Nelson Collection: Volume 1 (Limited Edition)
- Demon Slayer - Swordsmith Village Arc - Blu-ray - Limited Edition (Crunchyroll Exclusive)
- Ennio (Limited Edition)
- Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire [Walmart Exclusive SteelBook]
- Heavy Load / Lecher (Limited Edition)
- Heavy Load / Lecher (Standard Edition)
- Hotel: 20th Anniversary Edition (2004)
- I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too - The Complete Season
- Kamikaze '89 (Limited Edition)
- Masters of the Universe (Australian Import) + Slipcase
- Masters of the Universe: Collector's Edition (Australian Import Limited Edition)
- Memories of Murder - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (Limited Edition UK Import)
- Mister Lonely (Limited Edition)
- Private Lessons (UK Import)
- Purple Rain - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (UK Import)
- Rat Film (Limited Edition)
- Roadkill (1989) (Limited Edition)
- Sex Demon and Other Hauntings (Limited Edition)
- Sex Demon and Other Hauntings (Standard Edition)
- Shanghai Triad (Limited Edition)
- Shanghai Triad (Standard Edition)
- Six in Paris (Limited Edition)
- Stranger's Kiss
- Supermarkt - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (Limited Edition)
- The Arrested Development Documentary Project (Limited Edition)
- The Bells Go Down (UK Import)
- The Case of the Bloody Iris (1972)
- The Game Of Clones: Bruceploitation Collection, Vol.1 (Limited Edition Website Exclusive)
- The House of Seven Corpses - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray
- The Long Voyage Home (1940) â Imprint Standard Edition
- The Music Lovers (UK Import)
- The Plot Against Harry (Limited Edition)
- The Sadness - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (Limited Edition)
- The Sweet East (Limited Edition)
- To the Moon (Limited Edition)
- Tramps (Limited Edition)
- With Love and a Major Organ (Limited Edition)
- Withnail and I - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray [Arrow UK Limited Edition]
