New releases for the week of Monday, June 17th, 2024
- American Gigolo - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray [Arrow Store Exclusive Limited Edition]
- Chinatown 4K Blu-ray (4K Ultra HD)
- Drive-Away Dolls (UK Import)
- Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum (Limited Edition UK Import)
- Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum (UK Import)
- Heavenly Pursuits (UK Import)
- The Sacrament (Limited Edition UK Import)
- The Sacrament (UK Import)
- The Valiant Red Peony: Red Peony Gambler I-III (UK Import Limited Edition)
- The Whole Truth - Indicator Series (Limited Edition) (UK Import)
