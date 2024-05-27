New releases for the week of Monday, May 27th, 2024
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
New releases for the week of Monday, May 27th, 2024
New releases for the week of Monday, May 27th, 2024
- (4K Ultra HD)
- A Shock to the System (UK Import)
- Brooklyn 45
- Butcher, Baker, Nightmare Maker - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (Website Exclusive Slipcover)
- Cabrini (UK Import)
- Cathy's Curse - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (Limited Edition Slipcase)
- China O'Brien 1 & 2 - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (Limited Edition)
- Criminally Insane / Satan's Black Wedding (Limited Edition)
- Dangerous Game (Limited Edition)
- Darkness (2002)(Shout! Factory Shop Exclusive)
- Farewell Scarlet (Limited Edition)
- Fear City (Shout! Factory Shop Exclusive)
- Game of Pleasure (Limited Edition)
- Home Grown Horrors: Volume Three (Limited Edition)
- Houseboat Horror (Limited Edition)
#2
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
New releases for the week of Monday, May 27th, 2024
- Invasion U.S.A. - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (Limited Edition)
- L'Important C'est d'Aimer (That Most Important Thing Love) (Limited Edition)
- Lifeline - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (Limited Edition)
- Midnight Desires (Limited Edition)
- Navy Seals - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (Limited Edition)
- Riddle of Fire (Limited Edition)
- Samurai Wolf 1 & 2 (Limited Edition)
- Satanik
- Sex Apocalypse (Limited Edition)
- Slope's Game Room: Cult Movies, Shows and Classic Comics (Limited Edition)
- Stop Making Sense: Collector's Edition (A24 Exclusive)
- Stop Making Sense: Collector's Edition - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (A24 Exclusive)
- Streetwise (Limited Edition)
- Sweet Sugar (Limited Edition Variant)
- That Lucky Stiff / Bon Appetit (Limited Edition)
- The Amityville Curse (Variant Limited Edition)
#3
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
New releases for the week of Monday, May 27th, 2024
- The Devil's Honey - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (Website Exclusive Slipcover)
- The Great Alligator - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (Website Exclusive Slipcover)
- The Instructor (Limited Edition)
- The Old Ones (Limited Edition)
- The Ripper (Limited Edition)
- Trenque Lauquen (Limited Edition UK Import)
- Ultramegalopolis (Limited Edition)
- Vacation! (Limited Edition)
- Without Name (Limited Edition)
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off