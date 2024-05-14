DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > HD Talk
Reload this Page >

New releases for the week of Tuesday, May 14th, 2024

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

New releases for the week of Tuesday, May 14th, 2024

   
Old 05-13-24, 01:09 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
 
DVD Talk Bot's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 7,101
Likes: 0
Received 3 Likes on 3 Posts
New releases for the week of Tuesday, May 14th, 2024
New releases for the week of Tuesday, May 14th, 2024
DVD Talk Bot is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-13-24, 01:09 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
 
DVD Talk Bot's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 7,101
Likes: 0
Received 3 Likes on 3 Posts
New releases for the week of Tuesday, May 14th, 2024
DVD Talk Bot is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-13-24, 01:18 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
 
Adam Tyner's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 28,886
Received 1,898 Likes on 1,247 Posts
Re: New releases for the week of Tuesday, May 14th, 2024
I'm updating my auto-import script to hopefully do a better job scraping data from High Def Digest. Still a work in progress, but hopefully it's moving in the right direction.

As for what I'm picking up:

I have Killer Klowns from Outer Space and Once Upon a Time in America (UHD both) in the mail. I'll pick up Peeping Tom eventually, although I'm more likely to get the StudioCanal version.
Adam Tyner is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
HD Talk
View Next Unread
Blu-ray and DVD sales - We're number 2, but we try harder

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.