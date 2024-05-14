New releases for the week of Tuesday, May 14th, 2024
New releases for the week of Tuesday, May 14th, 2024
New releases for the week of Tuesday, May 14th, 2024
- A Place Further Than The Universe: The Complete Series [Collector's Edition]
- Columbia Noir #6: The Whistler (1944-1948) - Indicator Series (Limited Edition UK Import)
- Columbo: The 1970s Complete Collection (UK Import)
- Dune (2021) - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray [SteelBook]
- Fanny Mendelssohn: Fanny The Other Mendelssohn
- Floating Clouds (UK Import)
- Jack The Ripper (1988): The Restored Edition (UK Import)
- Mad Max: Fury Road - Ultra HD Blu-ray (SteelBook) (4K Ultra HD)
- Pink Floyd: Animals (2018 Remix+Atmos)
- Source Code - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (UK Import)
New releases for the week of Tuesday, May 14th, 2024
- The Gate - Walmart Exclusive SteelBook
- The Goldfinger (UK Import)
- The Lair of the White Worm - Walmart Exclusive SteelBook
- The Last Emperor - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Special Edition (German Import)
- You'll Never Find Me: Collector's Edition (Australian Import)
Re: New releases for the week of Tuesday, May 14th, 2024
I'm updating my auto-import script to hopefully do a better job scraping data from High Def Digest. Still a work in progress, but hopefully it's moving in the right direction.
As for what I'm picking up:
I have Killer Klowns from Outer Space and Once Upon a Time in America (UHD both) in the mail. I'll pick up Peeping Tom eventually, although I'm more likely to get the StudioCanal version.
As for what I'm picking up:
I have Killer Klowns from Outer Space and Once Upon a Time in America (UHD both) in the mail. I'll pick up Peeping Tom eventually, although I'm more likely to get the StudioCanal version.
