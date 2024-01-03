DUNE PART TWO: 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
#1
DUNE PART TWO: 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
Available @ Amazon & Walmart. So not an exclusive.
Amazon France
Amazon France
#2
Re: DUNE PART TWO: 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
Theres also apparently a two pack of 1 and 2 in 4K that Ill grab if true.
#3
Re: DUNE PART TWO: 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
any word on a 3D version, since the first was made in that format?
#4
#5
Re: DUNE PART TWO: 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
Steelbook ordered from Amazon. Thanks.
#6
Re: DUNE PART TWO: 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
Put the 2-Film Collection BD in my cart, saved for later. I'll keep tabs on the price, I'm not paying $45 for it.
#7
Re: DUNE PART TWO: 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
#8
Re: DUNE PART TWO: 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
Who has the double 4K set listed? I can't find it on Amazon.
#9
#10
Re: DUNE PART TWO: 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
Any word whether the UHD BD disc of Part Two will retain an approximation of the IMAX aspect ratio, and/or if Part One will have an IMAX format reissue on UHD BD?
