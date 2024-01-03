DVD Talk Forum

DUNE PART TWO: 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray/DVD/Digital

   
Old 03-01-24, 09:54 PM
  #1  
gerrythedon
Thread Starter
 
gerrythedon's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Inglewood, Ca.
Posts: 8,552
Received 209 Likes on 182 Posts
DUNE PART TWO: 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
Available @ Amazon & Walmart. So not an exclusive.



Amazon France



gerrythedon is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-02-24, 10:58 AM
  #2  
milo bloom
 
milo bloom's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 18,200
Received 1,363 Likes on 1,005 Posts
Re: DUNE PART TWO: 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
Theres also apparently a two pack of 1 and 2 in 4K that Ill grab if true.
milo bloom is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-03-24, 11:51 AM
  #3  
OldBoy
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,154
Received 869 Likes on 735 Posts
Re: DUNE PART TWO: 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
any word on a 3D version, since the first was made in that format?
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-03-24, 12:24 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Josh Z
 
Join Date: Dec 2001
Location: Boston
Posts: 11,745
Received 240 Likes on 174 Posts
Re: DUNE PART TWO: 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
Originally Posted by OldBoy
any word on a 3D version, since the first was made in that format?
Part One was not shot in 3D, but had a post-conversion. I don't believe they've bothered for Part Two.
Josh Z is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-03-24, 12:50 PM
  #5  
Decker
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 74,656
Received 5,939 Likes on 4,054 Posts
Re: DUNE PART TWO: 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
Steelbook ordered from Amazon. Thanks.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-03-24, 05:27 PM
  #6  
kd5
DVD Talk Legend
 
kd5's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Ohio, USA
Posts: 12,848
Received 364 Likes on 247 Posts
Re: DUNE PART TWO: 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
Put the 2-Film Collection BD in my cart, saved for later. I'll keep tabs on the price, I'm not paying $45 for it.
kd5 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-03-24, 05:39 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 74,656
Received 5,939 Likes on 4,054 Posts
Re: DUNE PART TWO: 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
Originally Posted by kd5
Put the 2-Film Collection BD in my cart, saved for later. I'll keep tabs on the price, I'm not paying $45 for it.
Pre-order the package from Amazon now, and you'll keep the lowest price it ever gets, even if it only dips for a few hours.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-04-24, 10:18 AM
  #8  
DVD Talk Legend
 
milo bloom
 
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 18,200
Received 1,363 Likes on 1,005 Posts
Re: DUNE PART TWO: 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
Who has the double 4K set listed? I can't find it on Amazon.
milo bloom is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-04-24, 07:47 PM
  #9  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Why So Blu?
 
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 38,061
Received 1,165 Likes on 896 Posts
Re: DUNE PART TWO: 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
Originally Posted by milo bloom
Who has the double 4K set listed? I can't find it on Amazon.

It's there.

Amazon Amazon
Why So Blu? is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
milo bloom (03-06-24)
Old 03-06-24, 12:32 AM
  #10  
RocShemp
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 39,169
Received 589 Likes on 454 Posts
Re: DUNE PART TWO: 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
Any word whether the UHD BD disc of Part Two will retain an approximation of the IMAX aspect ratio, and/or if Part One will have an IMAX format reissue on UHD BD?
RocShemp is offline  
Reply Like
