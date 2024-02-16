Re: Killers of the Flower Moon (4K) ?

I have the Italian UHD. Both the UHD and the Blu-ray are locked to region B. They work the same as any other region B disc. If you have a region B or region selectable player, then it will work. If you have a region A locked player, then it will not.



One other thing to note regarding the Italian version. There are two sequences in the movie that show silent film footage with intertitles. In this version the intertitles are in Italian. There's probably only 4 or 5 of these and there are player generated English subtitles that translate the text. It's like 5 seconds in a 3.5 hour movie, but it's technically not the American release version if that's the sort of thing that bothers you. The English subtitles for some of the Osage language are a little sloppy as well with a few spelling and grammar mistakes. Again, nothing that will affect watching the movie in any meaningful way, but I found it odd that Eagle Pictures wouldn't have access to the theatrical English subtitles.