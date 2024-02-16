DVD Talk Forum

02-16-24, 10:42 AM
Killers of the Flower Moon (4K) ?
This is available from Italy(seen this on a YouTube video) and the 4k region is locked so does anyone know if players in the USA will play it? It also also has a region free blu ray edition which I could play?

I have a UBP-X700 Sony Ultra HD Blu ray player from 220 Electronics.
02-16-24, 01:04 PM
Re: Killers of the Flower Moon (4K) ?
I have the Italian UHD. Both the UHD and the Blu-ray are locked to region B. They work the same as any other region B disc. If you have a region B or region selectable player, then it will work. If you have a region A locked player, then it will not.

One other thing to note regarding the Italian version. There are two sequences in the movie that show silent film footage with intertitles. In this version the intertitles are in Italian. There's probably only 4 or 5 of these and there are player generated English subtitles that translate the text. It's like 5 seconds in a 3.5 hour movie, but it's technically not the American release version if that's the sort of thing that bothers you. The English subtitles for some of the Osage language are a little sloppy as well with a few spelling and grammar mistakes. Again, nothing that will affect watching the movie in any meaningful way, but I found it odd that Eagle Pictures wouldn't have access to the theatrical English subtitles.
02-16-24, 02:30 PM
Re: Killers of the Flower Moon (4K) ?
I don't know if it will play 4k that is locked to region B but it does play dvd's and blu rays from any other region.
02-16-24, 03:01 PM
Re: Killers of the Flower Moon (4K) ?
Was your x700 modded by 220 Electronics?
02-16-24, 03:06 PM
Re: Killers of the Flower Moon (4K) ?
Originally Posted by dvd-4-life
I don't know if it will play 4k that is locked to region B but it does play dvd's and blu rays from any other region.
If you can play region B Blu-rays, then you can play this UHD.
02-16-24, 03:08 PM
Re: Killers of the Flower Moon (4K) ?
Originally Posted by TomOpus
Was your x700 modded by 220 Electronics?
Yes it was.

Doesn't mention about playing other regions of 4k movies just dvds and blu rays.
02-16-24, 04:37 PM
Re: Killers of the Flower Moon (4K) ?
Originally Posted by dvd-4-life
Yes it was.

Doesn't mention about playing other regions of 4k movies just dvds and blu rays.
That's because UHD isn't supposed to be region locked. Whenever one pops up that is locked, it's because a mistake was made authoring the disc. That said, a UHD is essentially a Blu-ray with a larger data storage capacity. Any Blu-ray region switching capabilities in your player would also apply to UHD.
02-17-24, 11:24 AM
Re: Killers of the Flower Moon (4K) ?
If the Irishman a Netflix exclusive can come to Blu-ray I assume this will too though Irishman never came out on 4K?
02-17-24, 02:08 PM
Re: Killers of the Flower Moon (4K) ?
Originally Posted by JeffTheAlpaca
If the Irishman a Netflix exclusive can come to Blu-ray I assume this will too though Irishman never came out on 4K?
Killers is an Apple/Paramount movie. The Irishman is Netflix. One has no bearing on the other whatsoever.
02-17-24, 04:06 PM
Re: Killers of the Flower Moon (4K) ?
It looks like I will be ordering that movie next week along with Unlawful Entry.
