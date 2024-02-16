Killers of the Flower Moon (4K) ?
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Killers of the Flower Moon (4K) ?
This is available from Italy(seen this on a YouTube video) and the 4k region is locked so does anyone know if players in the USA will play it? It also also has a region free blu ray edition which I could play?
I have a UBP-X700 Sony Ultra HD Blu ray player from 220 Electronics.
I have a UBP-X700 Sony Ultra HD Blu ray player from 220 Electronics.
#2
Re: Killers of the Flower Moon (4K) ?
I have the Italian UHD. Both the UHD and the Blu-ray are locked to region B. They work the same as any other region B disc. If you have a region B or region selectable player, then it will work. If you have a region A locked player, then it will not.
One other thing to note regarding the Italian version. There are two sequences in the movie that show silent film footage with intertitles. In this version the intertitles are in Italian. There's probably only 4 or 5 of these and there are player generated English subtitles that translate the text. It's like 5 seconds in a 3.5 hour movie, but it's technically not the American release version if that's the sort of thing that bothers you. The English subtitles for some of the Osage language are a little sloppy as well with a few spelling and grammar mistakes. Again, nothing that will affect watching the movie in any meaningful way, but I found it odd that Eagle Pictures wouldn't have access to the theatrical English subtitles.
One other thing to note regarding the Italian version. There are two sequences in the movie that show silent film footage with intertitles. In this version the intertitles are in Italian. There's probably only 4 or 5 of these and there are player generated English subtitles that translate the text. It's like 5 seconds in a 3.5 hour movie, but it's technically not the American release version if that's the sort of thing that bothers you. The English subtitles for some of the Osage language are a little sloppy as well with a few spelling and grammar mistakes. Again, nothing that will affect watching the movie in any meaningful way, but I found it odd that Eagle Pictures wouldn't have access to the theatrical English subtitles.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Re: Killers of the Flower Moon (4K) ?
I don't know if it will play 4k that is locked to region B but it does play dvd's and blu rays from any other region.
#4
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 40,017
Received 1,260 Likes on 920 Posts
Re: Killers of the Flower Moon (4K) ?
Was your x700 modded by 220 Electronics?
#5
#6
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
#7
Re: Killers of the Flower Moon (4K) ?
#8
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: CA
Posts: 22,904
Received 666 Likes on 550 Posts
Re: Killers of the Flower Moon (4K) ?
If the Irishman a Netflix exclusive can come to Blu-ray I assume this will too though Irishman never came out on 4K?
#9
#10
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Re: Killers of the Flower Moon (4K) ?
It looks like I will be ordering that movie next week along with Unlawful Entry.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off