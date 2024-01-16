FILM MASTERS - Blu-ray boutique label

Quote: RAY KELLOGG-AN UNSUNG MASTER: A Ballyhoo Motion Pictures documentary written by C. Courtney Joyner and narrated by Larry Blamire

Full Commentary of The Giant Gila Monster by Larry Strothe, James Gonis, Shawn Sheridan, and Matt Weinhold from The Monster Party Podcast

Full Commentary of The Killer Shrews by Professor and Film Scholar, Jason A. Ney

Full Color inserted booklet with essays by Don Stradley and Jason A. Ney

Both films are also offered in 4x3, in additional to the theatrical 16x9.

Collection of original radio spots for each film BEAST FROM THE HAUNTED CAVE / SKI TROOP ATTACK: Extended TV Version of Beast from Haunted Cave (4:3), 72 min, also included

Fully Restored Ski Troop Attack, full film (4:3)

Color Booklet with essays by C. Courtney Joyner and Tom Weaver

Original Production from Ballyhoo Motion Pictures covering The Filmgroup

Original Restored Trailer from 35mm archival elements for Beast from Haunted Cave THE TERROR / LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS: 'Hollywood Intruders: The Filmgroup Story: Part Two'; an original Ballyhoo Motion Pictures Production

Full length commentary for 'The Terror' by C. Courtney Joyner and Dr. Steve Haberman

Full length commentary for 'Little Shop of Horrors' by Justin Humphreys and Special Guest

Full color inserted booklet with original essays

Featurette by Howard S. Berger provides a fresh look at 'The Terror' DEVIL'S PARTNER / CREATURE FROM THE HAUNTED SEA: TV Version of Devil's Partner included

Theatrical Version of Creature from the Haunted Sea included

Extended TV Version of Creature from the Haunted Sea included

Full length commentary for Devil's Parter

Full length commentary for theatrical version of Creature from the Haunted Sea

Inserted booklet with essays by Tom Weaver and Mark McGee

Hollywood Intruders: The Filmgroup Story: Part 3 by Ballyhoo Motion Pictures TORMENTED: MST3K Bonus Film of Tormented

'Bigger Than Life: Bert I. Gordon in the 1950's and 1960's' - New Ballyhoo Motion Pictures documentary featuring C. Courtney Joyner

'Bert I. Gordon: The Amazing Colossal Filmmaker' - archival interview with writer/director/producer Bert I. Gordon

Unaired pilot episode of 'Untold Ghost Stories,' with Vincent Price

Inserted full color booklet with essay by Tom Weaver

Full Commentary track done by Gary Rhodes SCARLET LETTER: Salem and the Scarlet Letter: Original Production narrated by John Carradine

Full Commentary track by Professor, Jason A. Ney

Essay in full color inserted booklet, by Professor, Jason A. Ney

'A Sin of Passion: Hawthorne in Film,' from Ballyhoo Motion Pictures with interview from author, Justin Humphreys

'Revealing the Scarlet Letter,' featuring a new interview with producer, Sam Sherman

Original, restored, trailer for the film SWISS CONSPIRACY: Full length commentary by Robert Kelly and Daniel Budnik

Visual essay, 'A Three Dimensional Filmmaker,' by Will Dodson and Ryan Verrill of Someone's Favorite Productions

New Featurette by Ballyhoo Motion Pictures

Original Restored Trailer from 35mm archival elements

Liner notes, in full color booklet, done by Lee Pfeiffer of Cinema Retro GIANT GILA MONSTER / KILLER SHREWS:BEAST FROM THE HAUNTED CAVE / SKI TROOP ATTACK:TORMENTED:SCARLET LETTER:SWISS CONSPIRACY:

In light of thread being started for Terror Vision, I figured it wouldn't hurt to have one for Film Masters, which has been around for several months now putting out worthy new editions of stuff previously stuck in public domain hell. The duo behind the label actually used run Film Detective label, which put out a few gems itself. Apparently they sold the company, then weren't happy with the direction (or lack thereof?) that the new owners took it in, so they decided to get back in the game.Their key titles so far are the Film Group Roger Corman movies from the 50's. All have been available forever, everywhere, thanks to their public domain status, but being a modest fan of these drive-in quickies and having bought three of these Blu-rays so far, I can say they've never looked this good, probably even when they played the drive-in circuit. Each of the four Corman releases (another just came out today) have been double features, with each film on a separate disc with decent bonus features, including Ballyhoo docs, TV cuts (if available, and commentaries by veteran folks who, at least in a couple of cases, actually had contact back in the day with the people involved in the films. On the downside, Film Masters has – like far too many boutique labels these days — contracted friggin'(in this case The Monster Party) to do typically weak and jokey commentaries, so that bugs me but I can easily avoid them.The company has also released standalone editions of the 1935 version of THE SCARLET LETTER, the 70's thriller SWISS CONSPIRACY, and just announced Bert I Gordon's clever little gem TORMENTED, which also includes the MST3K episode.These go for around $20 each on Amazon, and I have to admit that's about what I've paid for the three I have so far, but I wouldn't be surprised if they do a sale now that they have a small library going.Special Features:Interview: