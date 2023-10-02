DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > HD Talk
Reload this Page >

New releases for the week of Monday, December 4th, 2023

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

New releases for the week of Monday, December 4th, 2023

   
Old 12-03-23, 09:00 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Thread Starter
 
Adam Tyner's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 28,262
Received 1,734 Likes on 1,135 Posts
New releases for the week of Monday, December 4th, 2023
New releases for the week of Monday, December 4th, 2023
Adam Tyner is online now  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Spiderbite (12-03-23)
Old 12-03-23, 12:15 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
TomOpus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 39,827
Received 1,212 Likes on 885 Posts
Re: New releases for the week of Monday, December 4th, 2023
Originally Posted by Adam Tyner
New releases for the week of Monday, December 4th, 2023
Too bad there isn't a reversable cover. I guess it doesn't matter (in the long run) but the original conveys the movie so much better. I might've leaned more towards an upgrade.
TomOpus is online now  
Reply Like
Old 12-03-23, 04:10 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Posts: 12,855
Received 177 Likes on 151 Posts
Re: New releases for the week of Monday, December 4th, 2023
Who currently has the cheapest price for Babylon 5 (blu ray) complete set?
dvd-4-life is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-03-23, 09:00 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
milo bloom's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 18,000
Received 1,289 Likes on 958 Posts
Re: New releases for the week of Monday, December 4th, 2023
Im in for Indiana Jones. Curious to see the Walmart exclusive in a real picture first.


milo bloom is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-03-23, 09:22 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk God
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 77,018
Received 3,198 Likes on 2,325 Posts
Re: New releases for the week of Monday, December 4th, 2023
Ill get Titanic when its not so expensive. Same with Point Break. I dont need either that bad.

Indiana Jones I can wait awhile on. I get the 4K digital cheap and its on Disney +. I dont need to break the bank for it.
DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-04-23, 11:00 AM
  #6  
DVD Talk Legend
 
milo bloom's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 18,000
Received 1,289 Likes on 958 Posts
Re: New releases for the week of Monday, December 4th, 2023
I suppose I should also pick up the Strange New Worlds seasons at some point. The 4K sets are just a smidge too high for me right now.

I'm even slightly tempted to pick up the DVD sets of it plus Discovery to go with my TOS/TAS DVD collection since they're from the same era.
milo bloom is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
HD Talk
View Next Unread
The Official "3D" Blu ray Thread. Now with Smell-O-Vision.

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.