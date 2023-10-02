New releases for the week of Monday, December 4th, 2023
Who currently has the cheapest price for Babylon 5 (blu ray) complete set?
Im in for Indiana Jones. Curious to see the Walmart exclusive in a real picture first.
Ill get Titanic when its not so expensive. Same with Point Break. I dont need either that bad.
Indiana Jones I can wait awhile on. I get the 4K digital cheap and its on Disney +. I dont need to break the bank for it.
I suppose I should also pick up the Strange New Worlds seasons at some point. The 4K sets are just a smidge too high for me right now.
I'm even slightly tempted to pick up the DVD sets of it plus Discovery to go with my TOS/TAS DVD collection since they're from the same era.
