Whole Grain Pictures - new boutique from MediaOCD (Discotek; All the Anime)
#1
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 28,141
Received 1,714 Likes on 1,123 Posts
Whole Grain Pictures - new boutique from MediaOCD (Discotek; All the Anime)
A curated collection of indie darlings of the 90s, 00's and more, rescued from obscurity. Coming soon to Blu-ray.
WHO WE ARE
Whole Grain Pictures is a new venture of MediaOCD, a Los Angeles-based post-production company world renown for its restoration and deluxe Blu-ray treatment of vintage anime titles. Clients include Discotek Media, All The Anime, IFC Films, NIS America, and many more. We're now bringing our expertise to the world of indie films!
WHAT WE'LL BE LICENSING
Art house, foreign, and independent films from around the world. (Probably not much horror, however, as there's already plenty of companies caring for those films.) Basically, whatever we think you'll love!
WATCH THIS SPACE
We'll be opening up product announcements, as well as unique opportunities to get involved!
Get... involved?
Seriously! We love passionate movie fans! We'll be providing our supporters with unique insights into our restoration, early announcements, discounts, direct communication with our crew, and much more.
That's cool. Will you just be doing Blu-ray?
For now. As we grow, we will absolutely consider UHD Blu-ray releases, going forward. DVD is less likely, but if we hear from people that there's a demand, we'll try it out. Premium "digital locker" services are on the table as well. We're listening to you!
So... when?
When I say "soon" I mean soon, but... the internet is littered with broken dreams. So, I'm writing this in September 2023, and we hope to be off the ground by early to mid 2024, perhaps even sooner!
If you find this site a decade from now and these promises are still here, you'll have some idea not to get your hopes up. But I don't think that'll happen.
How do I get in touch!
We're not ready to talk yet, but we will be soon!
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Dec 2001
Location: Boston
Posts: 11,712
Received 217 Likes on 161 Posts
Re: Whole Grain Pictures - new boutique from MediaOCD (Discotek; All the Anime)
Indie films from the '90s are right in the zone for me. I'd just gone to film school in the early '90s and made a point of seeing anything of even remote interest in the theater. Many of them were buzzworthy for about a minute but have vanished into obscurity in the meantime, despite some of them having pretty big stars, like Michelle Pfieffer (Love Field) or Jeremy Irons (Waterland).
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Birmingham, AL
Posts: 15,458
Received 762 Likes on 469 Posts
Re: Whole Grain Pictures - new boutique from MediaOCD (Discotek; All the Anime)
Well...there must be some kind of money in physical releases despite the biggies abandoning it.
