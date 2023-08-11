Re: Whole Grain Pictures - new boutique from MediaOCD (Discotek; All the Anime)

Indie films from the '90s are right in the zone for me. I'd just gone to film school in the early '90s and made a point of seeing anything of even remote interest in the theater. Many of them were buzzworthy for about a minute but have vanished into obscurity in the meantime, despite some of them having pretty big stars, like Michelle Pfieffer (Love Field) or Jeremy Irons (Waterland).