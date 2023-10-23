Transfer "Approved/Supervised by"
So I've been curious, whenever I see a new transfer that was approved by the director (or someone else involved in the movie's production like DP or editor), what exactly goes into that? Is it just simply the person glancing at the transfer and going "yep"? I do remember the controversy with William Friedkin over The French Connection Blu-ray, to the point where it was re-released.
