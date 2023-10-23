DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > HD Talk
Reload this Page >

Transfer "Approved/Supervised by"

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

Transfer "Approved/Supervised by"

   
Old 10-23-23, 12:14 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
TheMovieman's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Oregon
Posts: 13,220
Received 200 Likes on 167 Posts
Transfer "Approved/Supervised by"
So I've been curious, whenever I see a new transfer that was approved by the director (or someone else involved in the movie's production like DP or editor), what exactly goes into that? Is it just simply the person glancing at the transfer and going "yep"? I do remember the controversy with William Friedkin over The French Connection Blu-ray, to the point where it was re-released.
TheMovieman is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
HD Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.