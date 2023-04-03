Re: New releases for the week of Monday, April 3rd, 2023

Wings of Disaster: The Birdemic Trilogy

For God's sake don't buy this at any cost. If you're curious, watch all three for free on Hoopla. If you must see the first one, at least check out the RiffTrax version on either Tubi or Pluto TV or Freevee for free.