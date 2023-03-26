John Wick: Chapter 4 [4K UHD]
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
John Wick: Chapter 4 [4K UHD]
So this is already up for pre-order and Amazon is offering two versions.
No clue what's the difference. Both have a tentative price of $42.99 (I'm sure that will go down closer to release date).
EDIT: It seems the Amazon exclusive is a 3-disc set (1 4K, 2 BDs).
No clue what's the difference. Both have a tentative price of $42.99 (I'm sure that will go down closer to release date).
EDIT: It seems the Amazon exclusive is a 3-disc set (1 4K, 2 BDs).
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off