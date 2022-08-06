The A Team Complete Series on Blu-ray 6/8/2022
The A Team Complete Series on Blu-ray 6/8/2022
I did not know this existed until this week
Maybe some people would like to know
I have no idea if the transfers are any good.
https://www.blu-ray.com/movies/The-A...lu-ray/316636/
