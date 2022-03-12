Blu rays that Were Upgraded Along with The 4K Editions (a list)
Blu rays that Were Upgraded Along with The 4K Editions (a list)
So, this thread is designed to list all Blu ray discs that come with 4K releases that were also upgraded for the release. This is supposed to be a helpful tool for movie collectors such as you or I.
Anyhoo, here are the ones I've found:
Star Trek: TOS movies (II-VI)
Unbreakable
The Back to the Future Trilogy
The Godfather Trilogy*
For me that's all the ones I've found so far. Feel free to add your discoveries!
*not always included with the 4K releases
