WALL-E to be released on Criterion Collection Nov. 22
It's the first time a Disney or Pixar release has received the Criterion treatment. I'm surprised the list of extras doesn't include the Pixar short Presto, which shown before Wall-E in theaters and has been included on previous disc releases.
WALL-E will be the first Disney film in the Criterion Collection - Polygon
I was just about to do this. I know we have a Criterion thread and UHD thread, but this is a big step for all companies involved and I think the occasional separate thread like this should be done to help put some attention on such things.
And I'll absolutely be getting this.
