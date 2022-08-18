Do you miss video stores?

When I went to video stores regularly from the mid 1980s until the one near me closed, it felt like a special experience. I kept track of what as coming out and looked forward to seeing the artwork on the shelf. There is nothing even remotely special about turning on your TV and clicking your remote. I'm also not sure how accurate his stats are. What do you all think? Do you miss them, or not? Do you think this is just stubborn and dated dinosaur thinking and we have to move on with technology. Or do you really miss video stores and having access to more and making it a special weekly trip?Or do you think there's already way too much shit to watch and you'll never get through even 1/4 of what you want to see through streaming anyways.I will say this that streaming has absolutely benefitted TV shows. No way in hell would I want to go to a video store and rent discs for a TV show. That isn't 1999. You can watch way more television via streaming vs renting discs 20+ years ago.The last video I went to regularly closed around 2016 or 2017. They just became money losing businesses and were no longer sustainable with the current environment.When I went to video stores regularly from the mid 1980s until the one near me closed, it felt like a special experience. I kept track of what as coming out and looked forward to seeing the artwork on the shelf. There is nothing even remotely special about turning on your TV and clicking your remote.

