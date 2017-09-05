DVD Talk Forum

Radiance Films - from Fran Simeoni, formerly of Arrow

Radiance Films - from Fran Simeoni, formerly of Arrow
Fran Simeoni is leaving Arrow and starting another label: Radiance Films.
Well find out the first titles next month.

Re: The Official Arrow Films 4K/Blu-ray Discussion and Release Thread
Probably worth of its own thread. Looking forward to seeing what they are going to be doing.
Heat: re-release slated for 5/9/17

