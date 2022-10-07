Hard Talk - Lets discuss getting rid of physical media
Hard Talk - Lets discuss getting rid of physical media
Yep, its that time. While I am not unloading everything - in fact, Im probably keeping just about all my 4Ks, collectors editions/box sets, and Criterion and boutique labels. But I am finally getting rid of those DVDs and catalog titles. Ive sold some on eBay, but an getting rid of a pretty big chunk of my discs. Ive sold small amounts on local NextDoor and Facebook groups, some to hospitals, and some to nursing homes. For me personally, Im doing this due to our move.
But anyone else? Just getting rid of older physical media, I was just wondering what you've done to get rid of your media, and whats your reason for doing so? Besides space of course.
Re: Hard Talk - Lets discuss getting rid of physical media
I’ve set aside hundreds upon hundreds of titles, and my only real idea is to dump them on eBay. I sold a big plastic bin of movies (mostly horror, mostly Blu-ray) to Orbit DVD a couple years ago, but I guess I like the idea of torturing myself as an eBay seller more. The other avenues seem to be things like Decluttr or straight-up donations, where I’m generally making anywhere from $0.00 to $0.10 a title. I haven’t actually sold anything on eBay yet, but I have all my shipping stuff, a thermal printer, and all that ready to go.
My motivation really is just space. I have zero interest in being a movie hoarder, and I’m pretty committed to limiting myself to my current media storage. I'm trying to be a little more thoughtful about what I buy too, especially since putting something on the shelf means I'm taking something else off.
Re: Hard Talk - Lets discuss getting rid of physical media
I buy way less than I used to. Also I have dumped unwanted titles at the local Salvation Army and Goodwill. I have to really want something or it needs to be cheap for me to purchase.
