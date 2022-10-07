DVD Talk Forum

Hard Talk - Lets discuss getting rid of physical media

   
Hard Talk - Lets discuss getting rid of physical media
Yep, its that time. While I am not unloading everything - in fact, Im probably keeping just about all my 4Ks, collectors editions/box sets, and Criterion and boutique labels. But I am finally getting rid of those DVDs and catalog titles. Ive sold some on eBay, but an getting rid of a pretty big chunk of my discs. Ive sold small amounts on local NextDoor and Facebook groups, some to hospitals, and some to nursing homes. For me personally, Im doing this due to our move.

But anyone else? Just getting rid of older physical media, I was just wondering what you've done to get rid of your media, and whats your reason for doing so? Besides space of course.
Re: Hard Talk - Lets discuss getting rid of physical media
I’ve set aside hundreds upon hundreds of titles, and my only real idea is to dump them on eBay. I sold a big plastic bin of movies (mostly horror, mostly Blu-ray) to Orbit DVD a couple years ago, but I guess I like the idea of torturing myself as an eBay seller more. The other avenues seem to be things like Decluttr or straight-up donations, where I’m generally making anywhere from $0.00 to $0.10 a title. I haven’t actually sold anything on eBay yet, but I have all my shipping stuff, a thermal printer, and all that ready to go.

My motivation really is just space. I have zero interest in being a movie hoarder, and I’m pretty committed to limiting myself to my current media storage. I'm trying to be a little more thoughtful about what I buy too, especially since putting something on the shelf means I'm taking something else off.
Re: Hard Talk - Lets discuss getting rid of physical media
I buy way less than I used to. Also I have dumped unwanted titles at the local Salvation Army and Goodwill. I have to really want something or it needs to be cheap for me to purchase.
