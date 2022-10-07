Re: Hard Talk - Lets discuss getting rid of physical media

I’ve set aside hundreds upon hundreds of titles, and my only real idea is to dump them on eBay. I sold a big plastic bin of movies (mostly horror, mostly Blu-ray) to Orbit DVD a couple years ago, but I guess I like the idea of torturing myself as an eBay seller more. The other avenues seem to be things like Decluttr or straight-up donations, where I’m generally making anywhere from $0.00 to $0.10 a title. I haven’t actually sold anything on eBay yet, but I have all my shipping stuff, a thermal printer, and all that ready to go.



My motivation really is just space. I have zero interest in being a movie hoarder, and I’m pretty committed to limiting myself to my current media storage. I'm trying to be a little more thoughtful about what I buy too, especially since putting something on the shelf means I'm taking something else off.