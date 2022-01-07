Damaged discs straight from the manufacturer.

I decided to start this thread after noticing a trend that is a bit unsettling. Recently I have received various brand new disc sets of both bd and 4k discs with scratches on them. Today I bought 6 movies and after inspecting the sets, I noticed that 4 of them had scratches on one or more of the discs. The scratches also seem to be very similar from disc to disc. There are usually three scratches with the one in the middle being the longer one and the one on each side being about half the length of it. Aside from those (raptor) scratches, I'm also seeing more gunk or dirtiness on some discs. I just wanted to post to see if anyone else is seeing this and how you are approaching the issue. We can inspect the outside of our sets for dings, slashes or other damage, but we can't do much ahead of time to know what shape the discs are going to be in.



Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent 4k (The bd had gunk on the readable part around the inner circle. The 4k looks fine.)

The Bad Guys 4k (The 4k disc has the 3 scratches on them. The bd looks fine.)

Red Rocket bd (The disc looks fine.)

Citizen Kane 4k (Aside from the piss poor choice of packaging for the discs, the 4k and bd disc 3 both had scratches.)

Shaft 4k (The 4k appears fine. bd disc 1 has several scratches together from the outer circle inwards. Disc 2 looks fine.)

Pink Flamingos bd (The disc has one scratch in the middle of the readable area running across the disc.)



So, with higher prices and such, this is disappointing.