What's the deal with Slipcovers?

   
06-02-22, 10:29 AM
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 13,754
Received 386 Likes on 229 Posts
What's the deal with Slipcovers?
So, now that I've returned back to collecting, upgrading my collection, etc. I've been spending time on various forums (sorry to cheat DVDtalk) and keep coming across streams of conversations involving whether or not a bluray has a slipcover. Or outrage when there was one and not anymore.

More so, I am seeing these things selling on ebay for up to $20. For the slipcover!

Did I miss something somewhere?
Why are these things so coveted?
06-02-22, 10:35 AM
Join Date: Jan 2008
Location: Farmington Hills, MI
Posts: 2,548
Likes: 0
Received 36 Likes on 26 Posts
Re: What's the deal with Slipcovers?
They're just another collectible.
