What's the deal with Slipcovers?

So, now that I've returned back to collecting, upgrading my collection, etc. I've been spending time on various forums (sorry to cheat DVDtalk) and keep coming across streams of conversations involving whether or not a bluray has a slipcover. Or outrage when there was one and not anymore.



More so, I am seeing these things selling on ebay for up to $20. For the slipcover!



Did I miss something somewhere?

Why are these things so coveted?