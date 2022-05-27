Re: Blu Ray Rot

I've also been reading about issues with The Hitchcock Masterpiece/Ultimate Collection as well as the Back to the Future set.



Worth noting that ALL of these are those packing that opt for glossey cardboard storage. Some are saying it has to do with the glue or whatever is used in coating eroding and corroding the discs. Though my Alien Set looks more like paint chipping (albetit on a much smaller scale)