Blu Ray Rot

   
DVD Talk Legend
Blu Ray Rot
I know we have a DVD Rot thread in the other forum but here's one for Blu Ray.

* * *

Was reading on another forum today about people experiencing Blu Ray Rot on the Alien Anthology set. I went to examine mine and, sure enough, there's some with what looks like the coating pealing away. Popped them into my player and nearly all no longer load.
DVD Talk Hero
 
Re: Blu Ray Rot
Shit, guess I should check mine when I get a chance. It's somewhere in storage.
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Blu Ray Rot
I've also been reading about issues with The Hitchcock Masterpiece/Ultimate Collection as well as the Back to the Future set.

Worth noting that ALL of these are those packing that opt for glossey cardboard storage. Some are saying it has to do with the glue or whatever is used in coating eroding and corroding the discs. Though my Alien Set looks more like paint chipping (albetit on a much smaller scale)
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Re: Blu Ray Rot
I have had FOX DVDs from TV sets go bad and I have had my share of 4K UHDs not playing correctly but never had a problem with a BD disc. Hopefully that stays.
