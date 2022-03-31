DVD Talk Forum

Blu rays with long Making Of supplemental features

HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

Blu rays with long Making Of supplemental features

   
03-31-22, 01:51 PM
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 13,418
Received 256 Likes on 160 Posts
Blu rays with long Making Of supplemental features
Just finished watch Hell Boy 1 and 2 and both films have a 2 1/2 plus making of doc. I love this behind scenes stuff.
Obviously LOTR and The Hobbit films are the bench mark to huge making off features longer then the films. Bladerunner also comes to mind.

Share some others with me.

03-31-22, 01:59 PM
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Oregon
Posts: 12,812
Received 138 Likes on 117 Posts
Re: Blu rays with long Making Of supplemental features
I think pretty much any movie from Ridley Scott has extensive making-of featurettes like Kingdom of Heaven. Also I recall all of the Alien movies (the first four anyway) having long making-ofs as well. The most illuminating was Alien 3.
03-31-22, 02:03 PM
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 13,418
Received 256 Likes on 160 Posts
Re: Blu rays with long Making Of supplemental features
Originally Posted by TheMovieman View Post
I think pretty much any movie from Ridley Scott has extensive making-of featurettes like Kingdom of Heaven. Also I recall all of the Alien movies (the first four anyway) having long making-ofs as well. The most illuminating was Alien 3.
Oh yes, those Alien discs are fantastic. Gladiator, too, has a great one. Permetheus, too.
03-31-22, 02:03 PM
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: Indiana
Posts: 18,005
Likes: 0
Received 156 Likes on 115 Posts
Re: Blu rays with long Making Of supplemental features
I'd have to go back and check but one or more of the releases of Rob Zombie's Halloween had a huge one (4+ hours, if I recall).
