Blu rays with long Making Of supplemental features
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Blu rays with long Making Of supplemental features
Just finished watch Hell Boy 1 and 2 and both films have a 2 1/2 plus making of doc. I love this behind scenes stuff.
Obviously LOTR and The Hobbit films are the bench mark to huge making off features longer then the films. Bladerunner also comes to mind.
Share some others with me.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Blu rays with long Making Of supplemental features
I think pretty much any movie from Ridley Scott has extensive making-of featurettes like Kingdom of Heaven. Also I recall all of the Alien movies (the first four anyway) having long making-ofs as well. The most illuminating was Alien 3.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Re: Blu rays with long Making Of supplemental features
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Blu rays with long Making Of supplemental features
I'd have to go back and check but one or more of the releases of Rob Zombie's Halloween had a huge one (4+ hours, if I recall).
