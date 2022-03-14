The Untouchables 4K
The Untouchables 4K
Coming May 31th for the 35th Anniversary. Should easily blow the DNR'd Blu-Ray out of the water.
Standard art:
And Steelbook:
Standard wouldn't be that bad if it wasn't for those awful hands photoshopped in. Steelbook looks a bit too much like a western personally thought the "Aged 35 Years" is clever.
