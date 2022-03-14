DVD Talk Forum

The Untouchables 4K

HD Talk

The Untouchables 4K

   
Old 03-14-22, 05:06 PM
Cool New Member
Join Date: Mar 2022
Location: Richmond CA
Posts: 30
Received 9 Likes on 9 Posts
The Untouchables 4K
Coming May 31th for the 35th Anniversary. Should easily blow the DNR'd Blu-Ray out of the water.

Standard art:


And Steelbook:



Standard wouldn't be that bad if it wasn't for those awful hands photoshopped in. Steelbook looks a bit too much like a western personally thought the "Aged 35 Years" is clever.
