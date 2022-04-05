Scream (2022) (4K and Bluray) - April 5, 2022
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Scream (2022) (4K and Bluray) - April 5, 2022
Up for pre-order on
No extras listed yet.
"It's always someone you know.
A new installment of the 'Scream' horror franchise will follow a woman returning to her home town to try to find out who has been committing a series of vicious crimes. Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the towns deadly past."
No extras listed yet.
"It's always someone you know.
A new installment of the 'Scream' horror franchise will follow a woman returning to her home town to try to find out who has been committing a series of vicious crimes. Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the towns deadly past."
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off