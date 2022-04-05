Scream (2022) (4K and Bluray) - April 5, 2022

It's always someone you know.

A new installment of the 'Scream' horror franchise will follow a woman returning to her home town to try to find out who has been committing a series of vicious crimes. Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the towns deadly past."

Up for pre-order onNo extras listed yet.