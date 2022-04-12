DVD Talk Forum

Chucky: Season One Blu-ray (April 12, 2022)

   
Chucky: Season One Blu-ray (April 12, 2022)
Currently up for pre-order on
Amazon Amazon
.

Extras are an 11 min. featurette that is currently on Youtube and some deleted scenes.

"The notorious Chucky slashes his way to television in a killer new series written and executive produced by creator Don Mancini, who penned the iconic film franchise. After teenage loner Jake Webber (Zackary Arthur) discovers a vintage 'Good Guy' doll at a suburban yard sale, a quiet American town soon erupts into mayhem as a blood-chilling murder spree begins to spill everyones deepest and darkest secrets. While Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif) unleashes havoc, familiar faces from his past return and threaten to reveal his shadowy origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became the legendary murderous doll."
