Chucky: Season One Blu-ray (April 12, 2022)

The notorious Chucky slashes his way to television in a killer new series written and executive produced by creator Don Mancini, who penned the iconic film franchise. After teenage loner Jake Webber (Zackary Arthur) discovers a vintage 'Good Guy' doll at a suburban yard sale, a quiet American town soon erupts into mayhem as a blood-chilling murder spree begins to spill everyone’s deepest and darkest secrets. While Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif) unleashes havoc, familiar faces from his past return and threaten to reveal his shadowy origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became the legendary murderous doll."

Currently up for pre-order onExtras are an 11 min. featurette that is currently on Youtube and some deleted scenes.