DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > HD Talk
Reload this Page >

The Better Robocop UHD Thread

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

The Better Robocop UHD Thread

   
Old 01-01-22, 07:26 PM
  #1  
Cool New Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Dec 2021
Location: Scotland
Posts: 29
Received 4 Likes on 3 Posts
The Better Robocop UHD Thread
I think this forum can do a much better Robocop UHD thread than....some other place. You really should see the mess of that thread at....some other place.

Back when Arrow announced their HD release of Robocop, I was one of the doubters. The typical how is this presentation going to be any better than the MGM disc?
But, ok. I'll buy it.

If only because the LE box looked sooooo cool.

Of course that all changed after seeing the presentation. My reaction? Well I be dipped in shit and rolled in bread crumbs.

The video encoding, dialing those colours (colors if you like) in. Forgive me daddy Arrow for doubting you.

The Robocop 4K master in my opinion is one of the greatest 4K masters ever produced. And, in the right hands, just keeps on giving.

Now it has an HDR (DV) pass, this should put the finishing touches on that 4K master.

March can't come sooner.
Last edited by Gman86; 01-01-22 at 07:34 PM.
Gman86 is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Adam Tyner (01-01-22)
Old 01-01-22, 08:32 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Bluelitespecial's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: Kansas City
Posts: 9,326
Received 156 Likes on 118 Posts
Re: The Better Robocop UHD Thread
Now that I have a 4k tv I hope to buy a 4k bluray player sometime in the next few months. I love thr Arrow LE bluray set but I don't think I'd see myself buying the 4k disc. I've bought Robocop enough times already.
Bluelitespecial is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
HD Talk
View Next Unread
Ghostbusters: Ultimate Collection -- 4K UHD -- 2/1/22

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.