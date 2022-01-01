The Better Robocop UHD Thread

I think this forum can do a much better Robocop UHD thread than....some other place. You really should see the mess of that thread at....some other place.



Back when Arrow announced their HD release of Robocop, I was one of the doubters. The typical how is this presentation going to be any better than the MGM disc?

But, ok. I'll buy it.



If only because the LE box looked sooooo cool.



Of course that all changed after seeing the presentation. My reaction? Well I be dipped in shit and rolled in bread crumbs.



The video encoding, dialing those colours (colors if you like) in. Forgive me daddy Arrow for doubting you.



The Robocop 4K master in my opinion is one of the greatest 4K masters ever produced. And, in the right hands, just keeps on giving.



Now it has an HDR (DV) pass, this should put the finishing touches on that 4K master.



March can't come sooner.

