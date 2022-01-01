The Better Robocop UHD Thread
#1
Cool New Member
Thread Starter
The Better Robocop UHD Thread
I think this forum can do a much better Robocop UHD thread than....some other place. You really should see the mess of that thread at....some other place.
Back when Arrow announced their HD release of Robocop, I was one of the doubters. The typical how is this presentation going to be any better than the MGM disc?
But, ok. I'll buy it.
If only because the LE box looked sooooo cool.
Of course that all changed after seeing the presentation. My reaction? Well I be dipped in shit and rolled in bread crumbs.
The video encoding, dialing those colours (colors if you like) in. Forgive me daddy Arrow for doubting you.
The Robocop 4K master in my opinion is one of the greatest 4K masters ever produced. And, in the right hands, just keeps on giving.
Now it has an HDR (DV) pass, this should put the finishing touches on that 4K master.
March can't come sooner.
Back when Arrow announced their HD release of Robocop, I was one of the doubters. The typical how is this presentation going to be any better than the MGM disc?
But, ok. I'll buy it.
If only because the LE box looked sooooo cool.
Of course that all changed after seeing the presentation. My reaction? Well I be dipped in shit and rolled in bread crumbs.
The video encoding, dialing those colours (colors if you like) in. Forgive me daddy Arrow for doubting you.
The Robocop 4K master in my opinion is one of the greatest 4K masters ever produced. And, in the right hands, just keeps on giving.
Now it has an HDR (DV) pass, this should put the finishing touches on that 4K master.
March can't come sooner.
Last edited by Gman86; 01-01-22 at 07:34 PM.
#2
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Re: The Better Robocop UHD Thread
Now that I have a 4k tv I hope to buy a 4k bluray player sometime in the next few months. I love thr Arrow LE bluray set but I don't think I'd see myself buying the 4k disc. I've bought Robocop enough times already.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off