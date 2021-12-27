Ghostbusters: Afterlife -- 4K UHD and BD -- 2/1/22

Quote:

We Got One! Easter Eggs Revealed

Ghostbusters : A Look Back

: A Look Back A Look Ahead

Bringing Ecto-1 Back to Life

The Gearheads Guide to Ghostbusters Gadgets

Gadgets Special Effects: The Ghosts of Afterlife

Deleted Scene: Is It Ever Too Late?

Summoning the Spirit: Making Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Whilesisnt quite the smash-hit Columbia Pictures was hoping for, it performed well enough to breathe new life into the franchise. This official sequel continues to haunt audiences in theaters, but is also heading home to Digital HD on. Yes, you can watch the thirdat home next week.As reported last week, it will then make its way to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on, albeit we now have a full list of extra features, which include a single deleted scene, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and, no commentary. Heres a breakdown:The DVD will only include Summoning the Spirit: Making