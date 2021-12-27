DVD Talk Forum

Ghostbusters: Afterlife -- 4K UHD and BD -- 2/1/22

HD Talk

Ghostbusters: Afterlife -- 4K UHD and BD -- 2/1/22

   
Ghostbusters: Afterlife -- 4K UHD and BD -- 2/1/22






https://bloody-disgusting.com/home-v...e-easter-eggs/

While Jason Reitmans Ghostbusters: Afterlife isnt quite the smash-hit Columbia Pictures was hoping for, it performed well enough to breathe new life into the franchise. This official sequel continues to haunt audiences in theaters, but is also heading home to Digital HD on January 4, 2022. Yes, you can watch the third Ghostbusters at home next week.

As reported last week, it will then make its way to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on February 1, 2022, albeit we now have a full list of extra features, which include a single deleted scene, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and, no commentary. Heres a breakdown:
  • We Got One! Easter Eggs Revealed
  • Ghostbusters: A Look Back
  • A Look Ahead
  • Bringing Ecto-1 Back to Life
  • The Gearheads Guide to Ghostbusters Gadgets
  • Special Effects: The Ghosts of Afterlife
  • Deleted Scene: Is It Ever Too Late?
  • Summoning the Spirit: Making Ghostbusters: Afterlife
The DVD will only include Summoning the Spirit: Making Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

I might be leaning towards upgrading to the Ultimate set so I can upgrade 1 and 2 to 4K and get the new bonus features.

But for those who have no interest and only want this movie, here it is.
