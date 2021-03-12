All Walt Disney Animation Studios (WDAS) films on Blu-ray

Okay, here is a list of all Walt Disney Animation Studios films released so far on Blu-ray.



1. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

2. Pinocchio

3. Fantasia *

4. Dumbo

5. Bambi

6. Saludos Amigos *

7. The Three Caballeros *

8. Make Mine Music *

9. Fun and Fancy Free

10. Melody Time *

11. The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad

12. Cinderella

13. Alice in Wonderland

14. Peter Pan

15. Lady and the Tramp

16. Sleeping Beauty

17. 101 Dalmatians

18. The Sword in the Stone

19. The Jungle Book x

20. The Aristocats

21. Robin Hood

22. The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

23. The Rescuers

24. The Fox and the Hound

25. The Black Cauldron *

26. The Great Mouse Detective

27. Oliver & Company

28. The Little Mermaid ^

29. The Rescuers Down Under

30. Beauty and the Beast ^

31. Aladdin ^

32. The Lion King ^

33. Pocahontas

34. The Hunchback of Notre Dame

35. Hercules

36. Mulan ^

37. Tarzan

38. Fantasia 2000 *

39. Dinosaur

40. The Emperor's New Groove

41. Atlantis: The Lost Empire

42. Lilo & Stitch

43. Treasure Planet

44. Brother Bear

45. Home on the Range

46. Chicken Little

47. Meet the Robinsons

48. Bolt

49. The Princess and the Frog ^

50. Tangled ^

51. Winnie the Pooh

52. Wreck-It Ralph ^

53. Frozen ^

54. Big Hero 6 ^

55. Zootopia ^

56. Moana ^

57. Ralph Breaks the Internet ^

58. Frozen II ^

59. Raya and the Last Dragon ^

60. Encanto ~



*: Currently a Disney Movie Club Exclusive

^: On 4K Ultra HD disc

x: Currently unavailable/OOP in general retail stores (except in online/thrift Stores)

~: Coming soon